New Suit - Trade Secrets

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of woodfinishing company NHance Inc. and carpet cleaner Chem-Dry. The suit targets two former employees of the plaintiffs, Finishline Cabinets and Hubsuite Marketing Agency for allegedly misappropriating proprietary data and equipment for competitive purposes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00395, NHance, Inc. et al v. Finishline Cabinets, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 20, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Chem-Dry, Inc.

NHance, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Dan Kenning

David Murphy

Finishline Cabinets, LLC

Hubsuite Marketing Agency, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims