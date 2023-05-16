New Suit - Class Action

Miller Shah LLP filed an ERISA class action Monday in California Central District Court against Westlake Services Holding Company, Westlake Services Holding Company Employee Stock Ownership Plan Committee and other defendants. The suit, brought on behalf of former employee participants, contends that the defendants violated the terms of the plan by eliminating the plaintiff's rights to hold Westlake stock and requiring the sale of such stock at an improper price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00854, Nguyen v. Westlake Services Holding Company et al.

Plaintiffs

Mary Nguyen

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Bret Hankey

Don Hankey

Eugene Leydiker

Gracia Ang

Ian Anderson

Paul Kerwin

Westlake Services Holding Company

Westlake Services Holding Company Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Westlake Services Holding Company Employee Stock Ownership Plan Committee

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations