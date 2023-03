New Suit

Walmart and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels; Champions for Justice Law; and Stokes Law Group on behalf of Tony Nguyen, who claims that he was racially profiled and accused of shoplifting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00462, Nguyen v. Walmart Inc. et al.