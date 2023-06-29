New Suit - Personal Injury

United Airlines Holdings and Mesa Airlines, doing business as United Express, were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Gomerman Bourn & Associates and the Anna Dubrovsky Law Group on behalf of Mai Nguyen, who claims that she sustained second and third degree burns to the lower half of her body after requesting and spilling a cup of warm water onto her lap. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03220, Nguyen v. United Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 29, 2023, 5:51 AM

Mai Nguyen

Law Offices Of Tanya Gomerman

United Airlines, Inc.

Mesa Airlines, dba United Express

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims