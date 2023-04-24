Who Got The Work

Jones Skelton & Hochuli partner Gordon Lewis has entered an appearance for COVID-19 testing and vaccine provider Embry Health of Arizona in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed March 9 in Arizona District Court by the Law Office of Jeffrey Silence and Richard J. Harris & Associates on behalf of Khanh Nguyen, a former Embry chief information officer, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for whistleblowing and expressing concerns about HIPPA and anti-kickback statue violations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich, is 2:23-cv-00422, Nguyen v. Embry Health of Arizona LLC et al.

