Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against San Francisco software company Asana Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bogaards Law, pursues claims under the Fair Employment and Housing Act on behalf of Michael Nguyen, the company's former head of business strategy. The case is 3:23-cv-03683, Nguyen v. Asana, Inc.

Technology

July 25, 2023, 11:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Nguyen

defendants

Asana, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination