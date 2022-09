New Suit

Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by Raizner Slania LLP on behalf of Thanh Nguyen Thi Trinh. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00356, Nguyen Thi Trinh v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 11:57 AM