Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Venable on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against crypto company Okcoin to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Erickson Kramer Osborne, accuses the defendant of failing to warn investors about the risk of purchasing TerraUSD tokens, which collapsed in value in May 2022. The case is 3:22-cv-06022, Nguyen et al. v. Okcoin USA Inc.

Cryptocurrency

October 12, 2022, 8:42 PM