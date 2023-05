Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fletcher Farley Shipman & Salinas on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Office of Andy Nguyen on behalf of Yen Thi Nguyen, Jodee Chau Pham and other plaintiffs. The case is 4:23-cv-00494, Nguyen et al v. Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Company et al.

May 17, 2023, 4:47 PM

Jodee Chau Pham

Phich Pham

Trang Minh Pham

Yen Thi Nguyen

Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Company

American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company f/k/a IDS Property Casualty Insurance Company d/b/a Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance Company

Ameriprise Insurance Company

Fletcher Farley Shipman & Salinas, LLP

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision