Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a lawsuit against Lazer Spot Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment law breaches, was filed by Marlis Park PC on behalf of a former yard truck driver who claims that he was unlawfully terminated after suffering an on-the-job injury. The case is 5:22-cv-01918, Ngo v. Lazer Spot, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 29, 2022, 4:01 PM