New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bank of America was slapped with a consumer class action on Monday in California Eastern District Court over its 'cash rewards' program, which deposits money into a customer's checking or savings account when certain goods or services are purchased with a credit card. The suit, brought by the Kazerouni Law Group, accuses the defendant of failing to inform customers that their cash rewards are lost if their accounts are involuntarily closed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00364, Ngo v. Bank of America Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

February 28, 2023, 3:08 PM