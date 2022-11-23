Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Maslon on behalf of NGI Capital Inc., doing business as Apex IT, and Eric Christopher Rapp. The court action seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Chubb in an underlying employment discrimination lawsuit. The case is 0:22-cv-02964, Ngi Capital, Inc. d/b/a Apex IT et al v. Chubb Custom Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 5:49 PM