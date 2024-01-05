Who Got The Work

Brandon R. Mita and Eduardo Reyes Chavez of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Manor Care of Potomac MD d/b/a Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Nov. 21 in Maryland District Court by Bennett Legal Services on behalf of a geriatric nurse assistant who contends that she was subjected to a hostile work environment and disparate treatment based on national origin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, is 1:23-cv-03185, Ngamby v. Manor Care of Potomac MD, LLC.

Health Care

January 05, 2024, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Amelie Ngamby

Plaintiffs

Bennett Legal Services

defendants

Amalie Ngamby

Manor Care of Potomac MD, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

Bennett Legal Services

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination