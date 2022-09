New Suit - Contract

Public Service Enterprise Group, a New Jersey-based publicly traded energy company, and other defendants were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The case was filed by Spencer Fane on behalf of NFusion Capital. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00957, nFusion Capital LLC v. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. et al.

Energy

September 21, 2022, 1:26 PM