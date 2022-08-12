NFT, Collectibles Startup Dibbs Hires Anti-Money Laundering ...

News From Law.com

Online collectibles and NFT marketplace Dibbs, a startup that already has backing from Amazon and pro athletes, including NBA star Chris Paul and the NFL's DeAndre Hopkins, has called, ahem, dibs on a new chief compliance officer and anti-money laundering guru. The Los Angeles-based company has tapped Bill Plumeri to take up the compliance reins at Dibbs— the latest effort from a digital marketplace player to curb fraud and avoid regulatory tripwires in the burgeoning marketplace for NFTS, or non-fungible tokens.

Cryptocurrency

August 12, 2022, 12:45 PM