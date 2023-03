New Suit - Trade Secrets

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court on behalf of residential mortgage lender NFM Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Justin Bolden and Stephen Levitt, two former employees who allegedly violated their non-compete agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00823, NFM, Inc. v. Bolden et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Nfm, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Justin Bolden

Stephen Levitt

nature of claim: 880/