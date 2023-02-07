NFL Teams Vikings and Patriots Slapped With Patent-Infringem...

News From Law.com

An Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company filed patent infringement lawsuits in several Texas courts against two National Football League teams and others, claiming misuse of a protected communications system. The New England Patriots were sued Tuesday in the Southern District of Texas-Houston Division by Arena IP LLC. On the same day, the Minnesota Vikings were sued in the Northern District of Texas-Dallas Division. Arena IP alleges it is the holder of a patent approved in 2012 that provides a communications infrastructure system that is tailored to public venues such a sports arenas and entertainment facilities.

Telecommunications

February 07, 2023, 4:50 PM