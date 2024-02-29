NFL Tackles New Markets with Baker McKenzie | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com International

Baker McKenzie and its Brazilian arm, Trench, Rossi and Watanabe Advogados, are leading the United States' National Football League (NFL) in its first-ever regular season games to be played in Spain and South America.The teams of Spanish and Brazilian lawyers made a joint pitch to the NFL to advise on the league's debuts in Madrid and São Paulo, and successfully secured what is a new client for the firm, Madrid-based partner David Díaz told Law.com International.

