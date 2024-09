News From Law.com

e NFL's deputy general counsel for media and league business affairs, Janet Nova, has left the league just as efforts to hire a successor for her boss, General Counsel Jeff Pash, heat up. Media outlets had tagged Nova as a potential successor for Pash, 68, who has been with the National Football League since 1997 and will retire when a successor is named. Commissioner Roger Goodell in May notified team owners of Pash's retirement plans.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 12, 2024, 12:51 PM