Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Price Meese Shulman & D'Arminio on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Hub Group Dedicated and Lineage Logistics to New Jersey District Court. The suit, pertaining to the delievery of damaged goods, was filed by Bell Shivas & Bell on behalf of Markel American Insurance and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-04167, NFI Industries, Inc. et al v. Hub Group Dedicated, LLC et al.

Insurance

August 03, 2023, 5:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Markel American Insurance Company

NFI Industries, Inc.

NFI Logistics, LLC

NFI, LP

defendants

Hub Group Dedicated, LLC

John Doe

Lineage Logistics PFS, LLC

defendant counsels

Price Meese Shulman & D'Arminio, P.C.

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws