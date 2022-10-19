Who Got The Work

Maureen Coghlan of Archer has entered an appearance for Endo Ventures Ltd., Par Pharmaceutical Inc. and Par Sterile Products LLC in a pending patent lawsuit concerning an ephedrine sulfate IV solution. The case was filed Oct. 11 in New Jersey District Court by Robinson Miller and Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik on behalf of Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:22-cv-06030, Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Nevakar Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 19, 2022, 9:18 AM