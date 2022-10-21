Who Got The Work

Nicole Gerritsen McDonough and Maureen Coghlan of Archer and Darren M. Geliebter of Lombard & Geliebter have entered appearances for Endo International PLC, Endo Ventures Ltd. and other defendants in a pending patent lawsuit involving an ephedrine sulfate IV solution. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in New Jersey District Court by Robinson Miller and Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik on behalf of Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:22-cv-05683, Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Nevakar Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 21, 2022, 10:02 AM