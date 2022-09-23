New Suit - Patent

Richards, Layton & Finger and Arent Fox Schiff filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The suit, against pharmaceutical manufacturer Exela Pharma Sciences LLC, asserts a single patent related to inventions for ready to use ephedrine sulfate intravenous therapy solution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01233, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 23, 2022, 4:18 AM