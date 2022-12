Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Winston & Strawn on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract class action against Omnitracs LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses Omnitracs of ending its VisTracks Electronic Logging Device service, was filed by Amundsen Davis and Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell. The case is 1:22-cv-06720, NexTraq LLC v. Omnitracs LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

December 01, 2022, 10:56 AM