Erik Kimball will become the next chief U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of Florida on Sunday, a federal district that ranks in the top seven in the country in terms of caseload per judge. Among the challenges Kimball noted in an interview, was that in the most recent reporting period in August, overall case filings increased by the highest amount in over two years.

September 27, 2023, 1:49 PM

