The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is slated to begin its fall session with three days of in-person oral arguments in Philadelphia City Hall starting Sept. 13. The justices are set to hear a 15-case lineup, including arguments over an "aiding and abetting fraud" claim's validity, voting machine inspections, underinsured motorist coverage and an act eliminating the General Assistance cash benefit program.

September 07, 2022, 6:22 PM