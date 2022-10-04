Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of promissory note against cannabis cultivator True Harvest Holdings and Greenrose Holding Co. to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Snell & Wilmer on behalf of Next Step Advisors and other plaintiffs, asserts that the defendants have defaulted on a $23 million loan. The suit arises from Greenrose's January 2022 acquisition of True Harvest, valued at $57.6 million. The case is 2:22-cv-01680, Next Step Advisors LLC v. M. Sipolt Marketing LLC et al.

Cannabis

October 04, 2022, 3:21 PM