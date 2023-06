New Suit - Trademark

Offit Kurman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Next Day Dumpsters DMV LLC, a dumpster rental business. The suit accuses defendant Paramount Property Services LLC of using the plaintiff’s mark and trade dress to market competing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00843, Next Day Dumpsters DMV, LLC v. Paramount Property Services LLC.

Business Services

June 29, 2023, 11:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Next Day Dumpsters Dmv, LLC

Plaintiffs

Offit Kurman

defendants

Paramount Property Services LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims