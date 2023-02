New Suit - Contract

Norton Rose Fulbright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Mexico-headquartered Nexoil. The suit pursues claims against L. Energy International. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00642, Nexoil S.A. de C.V. v. L. Energy International, LLC.

Energy

February 21, 2023, 6:01 PM