New Suit - Contract

Dorsey & Whitney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Nexii Building Solutions Inc. in connection with a facility rental dispute. The suit takes aim at Daniel Metzler, Nexus 1 LLC and John Wolfington for allegedly failing to make payments in violation of a master lease agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00398, Nexii Building Solutions Inc. v. Nexus 1, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 31, 2023, 7:10 PM