Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sullivan Hazeltine Allinson and Silverang Rosenzweig & Haltzman on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against NexUS 1 LLC and other defendants to Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Dorsey & Whitney on behalf of green construction tech company Nexii Building Solutions, accuses the defendants of poorly operating the plaintiff's manufacturing facility and seeks access to the property to take over operations. The case is 1:22-cv-01619, Nexii Building Solutions Inc. v. NexUS 1 LLC et al.

Delaware

December 22, 2022, 4:15 PM