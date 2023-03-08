Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Broening Oberg Woods & Wilson on Wednesday removed a tortious interference lawsuit against Smart Mortgage Centers and Wilton A. Person to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Barrett & Matura on behalf of NEXA Mortgage, accuses the defendants of filing frivolous lawsuits against the plaintiff in order to interfere with its business and state licensures. The case is 2:23-cv-00410, NEXA Mortgage LLC v. Smart Mortgage Centers Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 08, 2023, 8:46 PM