New Suit - Patent

Abbott Laboratories was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the company's 'BinaxNOW' rapid COVID test. The complaint, filed by Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig and the Simon Law Firm, asserts a patent on behalf of Newtonoid Technologies and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02532, Newtonoid Technologies, LLC et al v. Abbott Laboratories.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Newtonoid Technologies, LLC

Veristik, Inc.

Windgo, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

defendants

Abbott Laboratories

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims