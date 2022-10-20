Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a biometric privacy class action against Mission Care of Illinois LLC to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, for alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, was filed by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of employees who were required to use a fingerprint-based timekeeping system. The court action claims Mission Care failed to inform employees about the collection and use of their biometric data. The case is 3:22-cv-02442, Newton v. Mission Care of Illinois, LLC.

Health Care

October 20, 2022, 4:26 PM