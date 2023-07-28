Counsel at Smith & Fawer on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., MetLife and Judy D. James to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, over uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Finch Davis APLC on behalf of Heather Elizabeth Newton and William Cody Newton. The case is 3:23-cv-00615, Newton et al v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
July 28, 2023, 5:01 AM