Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith & Fawer on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., MetLife and Judy D. James to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, over uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Finch Davis APLC on behalf of Heather Elizabeth Newton and William Cody Newton. The case is 3:23-cv-00615, Newton et al v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Heather Elizabeth Newton

William Cody Newton

defendants

Metropolitan Group Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

Colonial Logistics, LLC

Judy D James

Prime Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Smith & Fawer, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute