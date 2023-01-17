Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frantz, McConnell & Seymour on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against First American Financial, a publicly traded financial services company, to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Woolf, McClane, Bright, Allen & Carpenter on behalf of Newtek Small Business Finance LLC, arises from a disputed claim under a title insurance policy. The case is 3:23-cv-00021, Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC v. First American Title Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

January 17, 2023, 6:07 PM