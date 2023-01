Removed To Federal Court

Chartwell Law removed a personal injury lawsuit against Outback Steakhouse to Georgia Middle District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by Dozier Law Firm on behalf of Tiffany Newson. The case is 5:23-cv-00036, Newson v. Outback Steakhouse Of Florida LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 30, 2023, 3:22 PM