New Suit - Employment

Nestle Purina Petcare was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Weisberg Cummings P.C. on behalf of a plaintiff alleging violations of the ADA and the FMLA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00268, Newsome v. Nestle Purina Petcare Company.