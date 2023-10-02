Newsom Signs Bill Increasing Sanctions for Discovery Abuses ...

News From Law.com

Attorneys who drag their feet producing discovery in civil litigation will be subject to a $1,000 sanction and possible reporting to the state bar under legislation signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.Senate Bill 235, modeled in part after federal rules of discovery, mandates that litigants exchange documents and information early in the process unless a court orders otherwise. Parties will be expected to submit evidence without submitting interrogatories or requests for the production of documents first.

California

October 02, 2023, 7:18 PM

