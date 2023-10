News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed legislation allowing some plaintiffs to continue pursuing claims in a California trial court even as an appellate court decides whether those complaints should go to arbitration. Senate Bill 365 gives a judge the discretion to move forward with civil litigation while a defendant appeals a decision denying a motion to compel arbitration. Current law requires a court, in most cases, to postpone proceedings during the appeal

California

October 11, 2023, 6:13 PM

