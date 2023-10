News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law legislation that creates 26 new trial court judgeships around the state. But don't expect to see those bench officers filling local superior courts any time soon. Senate Bill 75 creates 26 new judicial positions but it does not include any funding for the salaries of judges, their support staff and added courthouse space.

California

October 10, 2023, 6:11 PM

