Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated two appellate court justices, recommended the elevation of a third to presiding justice and named 16 trial court judges, a majority of whom are former prosecutors. Newsom on Friday nominated Therese Stewart as presiding justice of the First District Court of Appeal's Division Two. Stewart, a former chief deputy in the San Francisco City Attorney's office, was confirmed in 2014 as an associate justice to the same division.

California

October 10, 2022, 4:42 PM