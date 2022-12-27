Newsom Nominates 3rd District Justice, Appoints 15 Superior ...

News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated more than a dozen judges, including an associate justice to California's Third District Court of Appeal, a jurisdiction in which several justices retired after complaints they were taking too long to dispose of numerous cases. On Dec. 23, Newsom announced the nomination of Judge Shama Hakim Mesiwala to the Third DCA. Yolo County-based Mesiwala served as a judge for about five years at Sacramento County Superior Court, where she was commissioner in 2017.

Government

December 27, 2022, 4:23 PM