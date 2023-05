News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom continues his push to fill vacancies in the state's appellate courts, nominating three late Friday to serve as justices in Southern California divisions. The governor has now nominated 13 appellate justices since the start of the year. Newsom on Friday also appointed 27 trial court judges in 17 counties, with many of the new bench officers coming from criminal law practices.

