News From Law.com

Victor Thomas joins Sorrels Law as head of the firm's appellate team in Houston. "Vic Thomas brings to our team an amazing background as a board-certified civil appellate law lawyer with over 30 years of appellate and trial court experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in personal injury and business litigation cases," noted Randy Sorrels (co-founder of Sorrels Law).

Texas

October 27, 2022, 7:00 PM