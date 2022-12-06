New Suit - Trademark

Akerman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of mortgage servicer Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. The suit accuses John Brosnan and other defendants of registering Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing LLC with the California Secretary of State without consent from the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08822, Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, a Delaware limited liability company v. John Brosnan, an individual et al.

Real Estate

December 06, 2022, 5:57 AM