New Suit

Kemper Independence Insurance and Bradley Dean Gordon were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was brought pro se by Amp'd Up Electric Limousine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02814, Newnes v. Kemper Independence Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 1:59 PM