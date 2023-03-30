New Suit - Trademark

The Newmark Group and Newmark & Co. Real Estate were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lewitt Hackman Shapiro Marshall & Harlan on behalf of NewMark Merrill, accuses the defendant of violating a 2004 settlement agreement pertaining to use of the name 'Newmark' for real estate services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02370, NewMark Merrill Cos. Inc. v. Newmark & Co. Real Estate Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 30, 2023, 5:05 PM

