Elizabeth W. Moreton of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for Western Express Inc. in a pending class action over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act. The suit, filed May 28 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Lanzon Firm and Paronich Law, accuses the defendant of making robocalls to the class in violation of the Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00652, Newman v. Western Express, Inc.
Transportation & Logistics
July 15, 2024, 10:16 AM