New Suit - ERISA

Saint-Gobain, a French building materials manufacturer, and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for long-term disability benefits, was brought by the Garner Firm and the Petit Law Office on behalf of Linda K. Newman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03617, Newman v. Saint-Gobain Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 09, 2022, 6:16 PM